UP polls; Maulana Sajjad Nomani writes open letter to Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: Re-owned Muslim cleric and member All India Muslim personal law Board Maulana Khalil-ur-Rahman Sajjad Nomani had shot off an open letter to All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-e-Muslimeen (AIMIM), supremo Asaduddin Owaisi in connection with the forthcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh and the party’s decision of contesting on 100 seats.

In his letter, the cleric has said that in the forthcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh, the AIMIM had announced to contest on 100 seats. But in wake of party’s popularity, there is speculation that the Muslim vote is likely to split, which could benefit sectarian forces.

A copy of open letter written by Maulana Sajjad Nomani to AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi

The Maulana asked MIM President Asaduddin Owaisi to minimise the distribution of votes against more oppressive and sectarian people in the UP Assembly elections 2022.

In the letter, Maulana wrote that “since you are well aware that the main power of the Muslims enemy of the country and the leading class of Fascism are the people who belong to OBC, which includes many units and the history bears witness.

That is, when the people of this class line up against the sectarian forces, these oppressive forces are defeated.Maulana wrote in the letter acknowledging the intentions of Owaisi and his capabilities that “if you agree with my request then only you can better decide how the distribution of votes can be reduced”.

Maulana wrote in the letter that “in my opinion you should only use your full strength in those seats where victory is certain, and in the remaining seats you should appeal for alliance yourself”.

Maulana in his letter further said that “if you do this, your popularity and confidence will increase, which will be the success towards the effort to start immediately after the election for your original mission.

He said “i am making this appeal to you in the intrest of the community and the country’s well being”.

Maulana Khalir-ur-Rahman Sajjad Nomani Nadvi is an Islamic Scholar and holds several important positions in Islamic seminaries and is also a member of the Working Committee of the All Muslim Personal Law Board.