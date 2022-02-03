UP Polls: 3-4 rounds of bullets fired at Asaduddin Owaisi’s car

Hyderabad: Some unknown miscreants have fired three to four rounds of bullets on the car of AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi while he was passing through the Dasna area in Uttar Pradesh.

However, he escaped unhurt in the incident. The incident took place near Chhajarsi toll plaza when Owaisi was leaving for Delhi after a poll event in Meerut.

“I was leaving for Delhi after a poll event in Kithaur, Meerut (UP). 3-4 rounds of bullets were fired upon my vehicle by 2 people near Chhajarsi toll plaza; they were a total of 3-4 people. Tyres of my vehicle (in pic) punctured, I left on another vehicle,” Owaisi was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi says that 3-4 rounds of bullets were fired upon his vehicle near Chhajarsi toll plaza while he was heading to Delhi after an election-related event in Kithaur, Meerut (in Uttar Pradesh).



Visual from the spot. pic.twitter.com/WXSQS88bMA — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2022

Owaisi also took to Twitter to confirm the same and said that he has left from the spot in another car.

कुछ देर पहले छिजारसी टोल गेट पर मेरी गाड़ी पर गोलियाँ चलाई गयी। 4 राउंड फ़ायर हुए। 3-4 लोग थे, सब के सब भाग गए और हथियार वहीं छोड़ गए। मेरी गाड़ी पंक्चर हो गयी, लेकिन मैं दूसरी गाड़ी में बैठ कर वहाँ से निकल गया। हम सब महफ़ूज़ हैं। अलहमदु’लिलाह। pic.twitter.com/Q55qJbYRih — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 3, 2022

After the incident, sensation prevailed in the area and Asaduddin Owaisi left the place. A team of police reached the spot and an investigation is underway.

In September last year, the Hyderabad MP’s official residence in New Delhi was vandalised by the members of Hindu Sena. The Delhi Police had later arrested five members of the Hindu Sena.