UP reports 11,089 fresh COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 11th January 2022 8:03 pm IST
India records 1,17,000 COVID-19 cases, 302 deaths in 24 hours
Representative Image

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh reported 11,089 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, raising the tally of active cases in the state to 44,466 while five more deaths pushed the overall death toll to 22,937, an official statement said.

One death each was reported from Meerut, Moradabad, Kanpur, Gonda and Azamgarh, it said.

In the past 24 hours, 543 COVID-19 patients recovered from the infection, increasing the total number of the recoveries to 16,89,526, the statement said.

MS Education Academy

A total of 2.05 lakh samples were tested for presence of COVID-19 in the last one day.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button