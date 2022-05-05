UP: Sanatan Dharma Sabha organisers issued notice over hate speeches

The Aligarh district administration on May 2 sent a showcause the notice to the organisers of the Sanatan Dharma Sabha, where the speakers indulged in anti-Muslim speeches. The Sansad was organised on May 2 at Aligarh’s Ramlila grounds.

Among the attendees were priest of the Dasna Devi temple Yati Narsinghanand and seer Kalicharan Maharaj, who have been charged for hate speeches in the past.

A show cause notice from the administration read, “Permission was taken for food distribution and a ceremony for priests. It was brought to our notice that swords were brandished at the event despite a ban on carrying weapons. There are also reports that comments were made regarding a religious minority to incite sentiments.”

Speaking at the Dharam Sabha, Kalicharan incited hate against Muslims said, “Kalicharan Maharaj: ‘If there’s a war against Pakistan, You know who will Muslims support? Understand this, If u can’t, Then think about ur Sister, Daughter, Mother, wife.. How wil u feel if 100s of Muslims climb on them(Rape)’ CC:@Uppolice@aligarhpolice

— Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) May 2, 2022

The administration further affirmed of action against the organisers if they failed to respond to the notice. In his address to the sabha Narsinghanand said, “real possibility that by 2029 India would have a Muslim prime minister and states would have Muslim chief ministers.”