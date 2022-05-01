Hate monger Kalicharan Maharaj to campaign with Yati in Ghaziabad

Hindutva leader Kalicharan Maharaj, who was earlier arrested for verbally abusing Mahatma Gandhi last December in Raipur, will visit Ghaziabad on May 8, he announced in a video.

He said that he along with Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati will start a campaign named “Har Ghar Geeta, Har Haath Gandiv (Every house will have a Geeta, and Every hand will possess bows and arrows)”.

Kalicharan Maharaj was arrested when he attended a two-day Dharam Sansad event last December. A sedition case was registered against him by the Chhattisgarh police under section under sections 505 (2) (making a statement that create or promotes enmity, hatred, or ill-will between classes) and 294 (obscene acts) for allegedly using derogatory words against Mahatma Gandhi. Later, police added 124 A (sedition) and four other sections of the IPC in the case.

However, three months after his arrest, he was granted bail on April 1 by the Chhattisgarh High Court.

Likewise, Yati Narsinghanand has also posted a video asking people to take part in the campaign. In the video, he is seen saying, “When there will be one religion and one God in the world, that religion will be sanathan and that God will be Mahadev (Lord Shiva). I request everyone to take up their arms and get ready. We will launch a campaign in Ghaziabad on May 8.”

Narsinghanand was arrested and later released on bail after he allegedly organised a Dharma Sansad in Haridwar from December 17-19 last year, where provocative speeches were made against Muslims.

He also took part in a Hindu Mahapanchayat’ at Burari ground in Delhi last Sunday and remarked that 50 percent of Hindus will convert in 20 years if a Muslim became the prime minister of India and had also exhorted Hindus to take up arms to fight for their existence.