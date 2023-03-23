UP: SC family assaulted for playing DJ at wedding, two arrested

The men carried weapons and severely injured the family.

Two accused arrested for assaulting a Schedule Caste family in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh

In a video that has now gone viral, a family belonging to the Scheduled Caste community was assaulted for playing DJ during a wedding function in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the report, the family was celebrating a wedding. They were playing DJ when a group of men attacked the party. The men carried weapons and severely injured the Scheduled Caste family.

Two people – Awadhesh alias Willi and  Rohit Goud – were arrested by the police on Monday. They have been booked under sections 147(rioting) 148 (Rioting, armed with a deadly weapon) 149  (guilty of an offence committed in prosecution of common object), 323(Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust), 307(Attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

