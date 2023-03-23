UP: 9-year-old Dalit boy thrashed by teacher for drinking water

A nine-year-old Dalit boy was thrashed by his teacher for drinking water from a pond in Jalun district, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the FIR lodged by the boy’s parents, their child was suffering from stomach pain for quite a few days. On March 21, when the child felt the pain again while in school, he drank some water from the nearby pond.

On noticing, his teacher Shashi Yadav locked him inside a room and thrashed him to such an extent that the child’s nose started to bleed.

On receiving the information, the boy’s mother rushed to the school and questioned the teacher. However, the teacher remained unapologetic about his actions and even allegedly threatened her.

The child’s parents lodged a complaint with the Orai Kotwali station.

Furthermore, the parents submitted a memorandum was submitted by the child’s parents to the district collector and the district basic education officer seeking appropriate action.