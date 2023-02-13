UP: School manager held for thrashing 8-yr-old for failing to pay fees

A 28-year-old school manager was arrested on Monday for beating an eight-year-old boy for allegedly failing to pay fees in Meja town, Uttar Pradesh.

A video has gone viral where the child can be seen lying on a bench screaming while the accused Yogesh Gupta beats him with a thick stick.

Siasat.com spoke to Meja police station officer who said that the accused – Yogesh Gupta – has been arrested under section 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of IPC.

“The incident took place three-four months back. The child is a standard 1st student of Maa Ganga Public School. He was beaten for not paying fees as well as being weak in academics. Initially, the child’s parents were hesitant to file a police complaint. But after much coaxing, the father filed an FIR,” the police officer told Siasat.com.

When Siasat.com got in touch with the school authorities they claimed that Gupta was reportedly granted bail.