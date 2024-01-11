UP: Six arrested for beating Dalit man to death in Muzaffarnagar

During interrogation, the woman confessed that she had an illicit relationship with the victim, Ankit, and her husband had opposed it.

UP: Six arrested for beating Dalit man to death in Muzaffarnagar
Muzzaffarnaggar: Six people, including a woman, were arrested on Thursday, January 11, for allegedly beating a 21-year-old Dalit man to death after keeping him confined in a house here, police said.

Ankit was beaten to death on January 8 at Jasola village over his affair with the woman, whose husband is also an accused. Circle Officer Ravishankar said and added that the case was registered at the Khatoli police station.

The FIR in the case was registered on a complaint from the victim’s family under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 302 (murder), and provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Police said, according to the complaint, the accused had kept Ankit confined in a house.

