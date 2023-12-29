UP: Upset over probe, Dalit man sets himself afire outside SP office

Unnao: A 28-year-old Dalit man set himself on fire outside the office of the Superintendent of Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district. The victim was ‘disappointed by the tardy progress of police’ in an FIR he had lodged against his neighbours under the Schedule Cast, Schedule Tribe Act, according to reports.

The incident took place on Wednesday, December 27.

On October 18, the victim, Chandra Pasi, lodged an FIR against his neighbours, Munir, Sabir, Mumtaz, Anees, and Sabiha, under the SC/ST Act and other sections related to violence, attacks, and use of casteist slurs.

⚠️Trigger Warning: Disturbing Visuals.



A #Dalit man poured petrol on himself outside the office of Superintendent of Police in #UttarPradesh's #Unnao and set himself on fire. The incident took place on Wednesday. #ShriChandraPasi (28), is currently receiving treatment at the… pic.twitter.com/IzyHX0zBne — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) December 29, 2023

However, during the investigation, the two individuals were given a clean chit as evidence did not support their inclusion in the FIR. Disappointed by the move, the complainant arrived at the SP office, poured petrol on himself, and set himself on fire. The spectators immediately extinguished the fire and rushed him to the district hospital.

Upon receiving the information, District Magistrate Apoorva Dubey and other officials arrived at the hospital and met with the victim’s family. They assured them that a fair investigation into the case would be initiated, and if any officer was found to have tampered with evidence, they would face legal proceedings.