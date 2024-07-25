UP: SP MP raises alarm in Parliament over demolition of Muslim, Dalit homes

The Samajwadi Party MP, Rajiv Ravi has flagged concerns in a recent session of Parliament over the treatment of Muslims and Dalits.

The MP from Ghosi in Mau district of Uttar Pradesh State in his speech alleged that Muslim and Dalit homes are being systematically marked for demolition, with bulldozers being deployed to carry out these actions.

Rai further said that there is a need for urgency on the matter, noting that despite the collective efforts of three MPs and five MLAs to highlight the issue, they faced obstacles in even meeting with local law enforcement to discuss the situation further.

Rai’s statements highlighted a broader issue about the treatment of marginalized communities in UP.

Earlier this month, Aam Aadmi Party alleged the BJP MPs are making the poor homeless by getting their houses demolished through the departments under them.

Addressing a press conference, AAP leader and MLA Durgesh Pathak said houses were “demolished illegally” in Civil Lines, and the people living there since independence were made “homeless”.

“Now the railways have given a notice to demolish the slums of Brar Square on July 22, but the BJP MP from New Delhi Bansuri Swaraj has not gone there to meet the people,” he said.