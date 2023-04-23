UP: Stone pelting reported during Eid in Prayagraj, one injured

Stones were pelted at Muslims while offering namaz at the Eidgah in Maudostpur village in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on Eid-ul-Fitr day, Saturday morning. Police have registered FIRs against 12 unidentified persons and one person has been detained.

Yesterday, a Hindutva mob pelted stones during Eid prayers in Allahabad. In this, Md. Ebaad got injured. Police chased and caught Yashwant and filed an FIR against Rahul, Atul, and 12 unidentified miscreants for allegedly throwing stones at people offering Eid namaz at the… pic.twitter.com/KtollwixVV — Meer Faisal (@meerfaisal01) April 23, 2023

Based on the police complaint registered by the Eidgah committee president Rehmat Ullah, Muslims were offering their prayers when stones were pelted at them by a group of people. Rehmat Ullah identified three people named Rahul Maurya, Yashwant and Atul in the group.

In the attack, a young man named Mohd Ebaad received severe head injuries.

This is not the first time the Eidgah was attacked. Earlier too, miscreants tried to break the boundary wall but no police action was taken.