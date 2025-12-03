UP: Students, security staff clash at BHU after vehicle hits female student

Varanasi: Students and security personnel at Banaras Hindu University clashed late on Tuesday night, leading to heavy stone-pelting and damage to vehicles and chairs, officials said.

Police and Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC) teams rushed to the campus and brought the situation under control.

According to sources, tensions flared near Raja Ram Hostel after a vehicle allegedly hit a female student.

When students approached security staff to complain, an argument broke out.

The dispute escalated, and students reportedly started pelting stones near the LD Guest House, causing damage to property.

There were unconfirmed reports of some students sustaining injuries.

Assistant Police Commissioner Gaurav Kumar on Wednesday said the situation is now fully under control, and no written complaint has been filed by either side so far.