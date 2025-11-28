CCTV captures violent Rajasthan gang clash as cars ram bike

Jaipur: Two criminal gangs allegedly clashed in Kotputli-Behror district, with one group attempting to run over three bike-borne men using a Thar and a Swift, while the other group retaliated by firing at the vehicles, police said on Friday.

A CCTV footage of the clash surfaced on Friday morning.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening on Harsora Road in Bansur town, police said, adding that families from both sides have filed FIRs for attempt to murder.

According to the police, a Thar and a Swift vehicle coming from the direction of Bansur, initially rammed into the bike carrying Mahipal Gurjar, Ghanshyam Gurjar and Kalu. The impact threw all three to the ground.

Mahipal Gurjar immediately pulled out a pistol and fired at the Thar. The Swift tried to hit Gurjar again, but he climbed onto a nearby wall and continued to fire at the attackers.

After the bike riders fled, the men in the Thar and Swift got down and smashed the motorcycle with iron rods, creating panic in the area, police said.

VIDEO | Alwar: A violent gang war erupted in Bansur, where CCTV footage captured unidentified men in a Thar and a Swift car ramming a motorcycle and attempting to run over members of a rival group. The incident took place in broad daylight on Harsaura Road near the 132 kV power… pic.twitter.com/946xxT19n0 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 28, 2025

They said the attack appears to be linked to an old rivalry between Mahipal Gurjar and Vinod Poswal. The motive behind the feud is yet to be clarified. There were around eight to ten men in the four wheelers vehicles.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Megha Goyal said police has launched a search operation to apprehend the suspects by putting up checkpoints.

A forensics team was called to the scene to collect evidence, and two empty cartridges were recovered from the scene.

“Teams from Bansur, Harsora and Basdayal police stations are conducting raids to trace the accused,” the officer said.