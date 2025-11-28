Crude bombs hurled near school in Bhubaneshwar, no one injured

Bhubaneswar: Miscreants hurled crude bombs near Kendriya Vidyalaya-3 here on Friday morning, triggering panic in the area, police said.

However, no one was hurt in the incident.

A team from Mancheswar police station reached the spot soon after receiving information and began an investigation.

Bhubaneswar–Cuttack Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh also visited the site.

“Our scientific team visited the spot and collected samples. Two teams have been formed to conduct the investigation,” Singh said, adding that prima facie it appeared to be a normal crude bomb likely set off for mischief.

According to police sources, bike-borne assailants hurled the bombs at the school gate, which usually sees heavy student movement in the morning.

Police are currently examining multiple CCTV camera footage from the area to identify the culprits. A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) also visited the spot.

“From preliminary investigation, it was found to be a normal crude bomb with low intensity. The intention can be known after investigation,” said a NIA officer.