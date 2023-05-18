UP temple bans entry for Muslims, introduces dress code for Hindus

The temple Mahant Kaushal Nath said that wearing such clothes in a religious place is distracting and disrespectful.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 18th May 2023 1:11 pm IST
IANS

Aligarh: An ancient Hanuman temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh has banned the entry of Muslims and also issued guidelines for a dress code for Hindu devotees.

Posters put up outside the temple in the Achaltalab area, also known as the Gilhari Hanuman temple, say that Muslims are not allowed inside the shrine.

The dress code for Hindu devotees says that people should not enter the temple wearing distressed jeans and short and skimpy clothes.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
SC upholds Tamil Nadu law allowing bull-taming sport ‘Jallikattu’

The temple Mahant Kaushal Nath said that wearing such clothes in a religious place is distracting and disrespectful.

“People should come to the temple decently dressed. They can wear anything outside it. As for the ban on Muslims, what is the point of their coming to the temple if they do not want to worship?” he asked.

This temple is famous because Lord Hanuman is worshipped in the form of a squirrel.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 18th May 2023 1:11 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button