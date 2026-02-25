UP: Thakurs pelt stones at Dalit wedding procession in Aligarh

Aligarh: A Dalit wedding procession was attacked with stones in Sunana village of Uttar Pradesh‘s Aligarh district on Tuesday night, February 24.

A viral video of the clash emerged on Wednesday, February 25, showing two groups using sticks to attack each other.

According to the Aligarh police, the incident was triggered by a specific song choice played by the DJ at the baraat.

In a different video, a member of the procession strongly accused the Thakur community of ruining their wedding. He alleged that the other community pelted stones at their procession.

“The terror of the Thakurs has grown so much in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government that these scoundrels have pelted stones at a wedding procession of the Dalit community,” he said in the video.

Ambedkarite and Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad said the alleged attack on the wedding procession is “not merely a criminal incident but a living proof of caste terrorism.”

“During the ascent of the wedding procession, caste terrorists carried out a premeditated assault on the procession using deadly weapons such as pistols, swords, iron rods, and sticks. The wedding party members were chased and beaten, aerial firing was carried out, the groom was assaulted and his ring and other belongings were snatched,” he alleged.

“The DJ system was vandalised, casteist slurs were openly hurled, and it was also said that ‘you filthy Chamars, we won’t let your procession proceed,'” Azad added.

उत्तर प्रदेश के जनपद अलीगढ़ के थाना जबाँ क्षेत्र के ग्राम सुनाना में दलित समाज की बारात पर किया गया हमला केवल एक आपराधिक घटना नहीं, बल्कि जातंकवाद का जीता-जागता प्रमाण है।



बारात चढ़ने के दौरान जातंकवादियों द्वारा सुनियोजित तरीके से तमंचा, तलवार, सरिया और लाठी जैसे घातक हथियारों… pic.twitter.com/lVi2sO3bui — Chandra Shekhar Aazad (@BhimArmyChief) February 25, 2026

Police claim otherwise

City Superintendent of Police Mrigank Shekhar Pathak said the initial investigation suggests that the conflict arose when a member of the procession played a provocative song.

“When a member of the baraat played a song intended to stir up caste-based feelings via a mobile phone DJ, which was objected to by the members present at the scene,” said City SP Pathak.

The wedding procession reached its destination safely, and no injuries were reported. Peace has been restored at the scene, SP said.