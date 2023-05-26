UP: Three booked for installing loudspeakers at religious places against norms

An FIR was registered against Hafiz Dawood, Hafiz Javed and Ganga Prasad, the caretakers of three religious places, at Pahasu police station on Wednesday night, they said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima  |   Updated: 26th May 2023 6:23 pm IST
Ramzan 2023: Saudi Arabia bans mosque loudspeakers? Know what is the truth here
Representative Image (Photo: Twitter)

Bulandshahr: Three persons were booked for allegedly installing loudspeakers at religious places against the norms here, police said on Friday.

An FIR was registered against Hafiz Dawood, Hafiz Javed and Ganga Prasad, the caretakers of three religious places, at Pahasu police station on Wednesday night, they said.

Also Read
Delhi HC asks police about action over offensive tweet against Md Zubair

Two loudspeakers each were installed at these religious places in Tiyori village on Wednesday evening against the norms set by the government and the Pollution Control Board to control noise pollution, police said.

MS Education Academy

Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said as per the instructions of the court, a campaign is being run to remove the unauthorised loudspeakers and limit the volume of others so that those outside the premises of the religious places are not disturbed.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima  |   Updated: 26th May 2023 6:23 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button