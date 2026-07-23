UP tourist attacked at Makkah Masjid in Hyderabad, accused held

The accused was arrested by Charminar Police within 24 hours and was sent to judicial remand.

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Close-up of a person's chin with stitches and arm with a fresh wound.
UP tourist attacked at Makkah Masjid in Hyderabad, accused held

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh suffered cuts on his face and arm after another man attacked him with a sharp object at Makkah Masjid near Charminar, the police said on Thursday, July 23.

Though the incident took place on Sunday, July 19, it only came to light on Thursday. The accused has been identified as 55-year-old Siraj. He was arrested by Charminar Police within 24 hours and was sent to judicial remand.

According to the first information report (FIR), the complainant, Md Irshad, had come to Hyderabad to stay with his brother and learn stitching work.

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On Sunday, they decided to go to Charminar for sightseeing at around 1:30 pm, along with some other friends. Around 2 pm, Irshad and his friend Gaffar went inside Makkah Masjid to take photographs.

That is when the accused started abusing and shouting at them. He later came inside the mosque and allegedly manhandled the two men. When Irshad tried to defend himself, Siraj took out a sharp-edged object and attacked him before fleeing.

A case was registered under section 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Charminar Police told Siasat.com that it wasn’t clear why Siraj attacked the two. He wasn’t under the influence of any intoxicants, the police officer said.

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