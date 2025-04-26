UP: Two brothers stopped from working at Hathras temple

Police said they are unaware of the incident.

Hathras:slims In the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, activists of a group on Thursday, April 24, allegedly stopped two Muslim labourers from working at a local temple here.

The labourers were employed at the Shri Balkeshwar Mahadev temple, located in Hathras’ Sethji Ka Tabela area, for construction work.

Association of Democratic Human Rights secretary Praveen Varshney and a few other individuals reportedly confronted the two labourers and instructed them to cease working at the temple.

These individuals further declared a decision to no longer employ Muslims at their properties.  

“Anger over the terror attack is spreading across India. The nation is demanding decisive government action against terrorism. Hindu labourers will complete the remaining work at the temple,” Varshney said.   

The work at the temple was affected following the intervention. The station house officer of a local police station, Girish Chandra Gautam, said that he was unaware of the incident when asked about the matter.

