UP: Video of teachers fighting in front of students goes viral

Hamirpur: In a video that is making rounds on social media, two teachers can be seen fighting in front of students.

The incident that place in a government school in the Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh. The teachers can be heard hurling abuses at each other.

As per the media reports, the fight occurred on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi celebrations at the school. The fight broke out after an argument over cleanliness.

A fight broke out between the two female teacher of Govt School in Hamirpur Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/iC69WoZzhv — Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeer_) October 3, 2022

During the fight, they can be seen snatching cellphones from each other. They also thrashed each other.

After the video went viral on social media, both of them were suspended.