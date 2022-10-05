UP: Video of teachers fighting in front of students goes viral

Fight occurred on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi celebrations at the school

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Published: 5th October 2022 11:31 am IST
Hamirpur: In a video that is making rounds on social media, two teachers can be seen fighting in front of students.

The incident that place in a government school in the Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh. The teachers can be heard hurling abuses at each other.

As per the media reports, the fight occurred on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi celebrations at the school. The fight broke out after an argument over cleanliness.

During the fight, they can be seen snatching cellphones from each other. They also thrashed each other.

After the video went viral on social media, both of them were suspended.

