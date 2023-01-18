UP: Viral Video shows couple romancing on two-wheeler; probe on

Lucknow: The Lucknow police are now frantically searching for a young couple, seen romancing on a moving two-wheeler in the busy Hazratganj area, police said.

The video, apparently taken from a vehicle moving behind the couple, has gone viral on the social media.

As soon as the video went viral, the police started investigating the footage.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police in Lucknow Central Zone, Aparna Rajat Kaushik, confirmed that the video is from Lucknow and was taken in the Hazratganj area.

Two police teams have been deployed to look for the couple.

The police are also checking the CCTV footage from nearby cameras to nab the duo.

The police said action will be taken against the couple under the Motor Vehicles Act and also for spreading obscenity.

“The behaviour of the couple not only transcend the boundaries of decency and social behaviour but is also an offence under the Motor Vehicles Act,” said a senior police official.