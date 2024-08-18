UP: Woman abducted by in-laws, villagers in Prayagraj; FIR registered

In a shocking incident, a woman was forcibly taken away at gunpoint by her in-laws and local villagers in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj.
According to the reports, the incident occurred within the limits of the Handia police station when the woman’s family and neighbours staged a protest against mistreatment by her in-laws. The woman’s in-laws retaliated violently, and assaulted demonstrators physically, leaving three people seriously injured.
The video of the incident which surfaced on social media platforms shows the group of people armed with a rifle and logs dragging the woman while her mother wails for help.
In a statement, the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) said that the woman’s brother Sunil filed a complaint with the police on Saturday, naming her husband and several others. As per the complaint, the woman’s in-laws had been subjecting her to daily torment.
“The accused are the victim’s husband and family members, who are residents of Bhadohi district, against whom a case has been registered at Handia police station. Necessary legal action is being taken by forming a team for the safe recovery of the victim and arrest of the accused,” the police official added.
Pertinently, as per the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), 29.3 percent of women in Uttar Pradesh have experienced spousal violence.