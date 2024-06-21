On camera, elderly Dalit man paraded with shoe garland in UP; 5 held

In a disturbing incident, a 65-year-old Dalit man was thrashed and paraded in Uttar Pradesh with a garland of shoes around his neck allegedly over a molestation case. Five persons involved in the incident have been arrested.

The incident took place in Binner village of Kaushambi district under the limits of the Sarayakil police station on Thursday, June 20.

According to the media reports, the Dalit man, identified as Prem Kumar, a resident of Binner village, is a farmer. His wife died two years ago after their house collapsed. The local women had been complaining about Kumar’s behaviour of making derogatory comments while passing by them.

Upon a complaint, the villagers decided to punish Kumar and caught him on Thursday, made him wear the garland of shoes and paraded him throughout the village lanes.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP Kaushambi) Brijesh Kumar Srivastava, after the video of the incident went viral on social media, a probe was launched. The Sarayakil police arrested five villagers involved in the incident.

Recently, in May, an elderly Dalit couple was allegedly beaten up and made to wear garlands of shoes in Madhya Pradesh’s Ashok Nagar district.

The couple’s son had allegedly been involved in an eve-teasing incident, they said.