Rajasthan: Dalit man beaten to death by liquor mafia gang; 5 arrested

A young Dalit man was allegedly beaten to death by a liquor mafia gang in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu’s Surajgarh district. Police have arrested five people, including a history-sheeter.

The murderers shot a video of the victim Rameshwar Valmiki who was tied upside down and beaten continuously with sticks as he screamed for help. It is reported that Valmiki had brought liquor.

The incident happened on May 16. The video has gone viral on X. Former chief minister and senior Congress member Ashok Gehlot posting on his official account saying the state and state police have gone weak after the BJP took over.

सूरजगढ़, झुंझुनू में शराब माफिया द्वारा एक दलित युवक की पीट-पीटकर हत्या एवं उसका वीडियो बनाकर वायरल करना राजस्थान में सरकार और पुलिस के कमजोर होते इकबाल का प्रतीक है। आए दिन प्रदेशभर से ऐसी घटनाएं सामने आ रही हैं। प्रदेश में भाजपा सरकार आने के बाद दलितों के खिलाफ अपराध तेजी से… — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 22, 2024

“Crimes against Dalits have increased after the BJP government came to power in the state. The Rajasthan government, which is busy in ‘image-making’ in the media, should take these incidents seriously and work to ensure that they are not repeated,” he said.

The contents of the video are graphic and sensitive.

(With inputs from PTI)