UP woman accidently shot at inside police station

Uttar Pradesh: Aligarh woman was critically injured after being accidently shot at in the head by a police inspector.
The victim, whose identity is yet to be disclosed, visited the Aligarh police station on December 8 for passport verification, which unexpectedly turned tragic. The entire episode was captured on the police station’s CCTV cameras, providing a clear account of the incident.
In the video, the woman can be seen standing in front of a police sub-inspector. After some time, a police official comes and hands a pistol to SI Inspector Manoj Sharma, who then discharges his firearm at point-blank range, hit the woman in the head.
The injured woman was immediately taken to JN Medical College for treatment. She is being operated upon and is said to be in a critical condition.