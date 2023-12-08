UP woman accidently shot at inside police station

Uttar Pradesh: Aligarh woman was critically injured after being accidently shot at in the head by a police inspector.

The victim, whose identity is yet to be disclosed, visited the Aligarh police station on December 8 for passport verification, which unexpectedly turned tragic. The entire episode was captured on the police station’s CCTV cameras, providing a clear account of the incident.

UP #Aligarh Caught on camera woman mistakenly shot in head by cop inside police station. The woman who went to the police station for passport verification is said to be in a critical condition. @aligarhpolice @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/Voyxhdo54c — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay07) December 8, 2023

In the video, the woman can be seen standing in front of a police sub-inspector. After some time, a police official comes and hands a pistol to SI Inspector Manoj Sharma, who then discharges his firearm at point-blank range, hit the woman in the head.

The injured woman was immediately taken to JN Medical College for treatment. She is being operated upon and is said to be in a critical condition.