UP woman accidently shot at inside police station

The injured woman was immediately taken to JN Medical College for treatment. She is being operated upon and is said to be in a critical condition

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th December 2023 7:55 pm IST
UP Woman who went for Passport Verification shot dead by Police

Uttar Pradesh: Aligarh woman was critically injured after being accidently shot at in the head by a police inspector.

The victim, whose identity is yet to be disclosed, visited the Aligarh police station on December 8 for passport verification, which unexpectedly turned tragic. The entire episode was captured on the police station’s CCTV cameras, providing a clear account of the incident.

In the video, the woman can be seen standing in front of a police sub-inspector. After some time, a police official comes and hands a pistol to SI Inspector Manoj Sharma, who then discharges his firearm at point-blank range, hit the woman in the head.

