UP woman calls police to find ‘missing’ child, gets drain cleaned

Some bystanders who recorded the video were heard saying, "The child couldn't be found despite the lengthy search operation."

In a bizarre incident, a woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut reportedly approached the police to find her “missing” child, who, she claimed, had fallen into an open drain. The authorities, however, were unable to find the child and ended up clearing the clogged drain in three hours.

The timing of the incident is unclear. Based on the complaint, the police and civic authorities launched a major search operation.

Heavy machinery was deployed to clean the drain before police personnel along with municipal workers searched for the child.

Videos shared on social media showed the municipal workers going through the drain to find the child. Some bystanders who recorded the video were heard saying, “The child couldn’t be found despite the lengthy search operation.”

Some social media handles shared pictures of the drain before and after the search operation.

Some reports circulating on social media claim that the woman must have filed a false complaint allegedly to force authorities into cleaning the drain.

