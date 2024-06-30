UP: Woman, daughter dies by suicide by consuming insecticide

Bhadohi: A woman and her 22-year-old daughter allegedly died by suicide by consuming insecticide on Sunday, June 30, police said.

Suman Tiwari (42) and her daughter Komal, residents of Arai village, consumed sulphas (insecticide) tablets at their home this morning, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Tejveer Singh said.

Their family members rushed them to a hospital in Prayagraj district, but the mother-daughter duo succumbed there, he said.

According to the police, Suman’s husband, Sunil Tiwari, is mentally challenged. The family has no source of income, and they have also taken a loan of Rs 2.50 lakh from several people.

These people often used to come to their home to recover the loan, which was being paid by Sunil’s elder son, Yuvraj, but eventually he was not able to repay the money. So, people started pressuring the family, they said.

There was also some property dispute going on in the family, due to which an argument broke out between Suman, her mother-in-law, and her sister-in-law.

At around 10 a.m. on Sunday, she consumed insecticide and also gave it to her daughter and son, Golu (18), who are undergoing treatment at the hospital, police said.

The bodies have been brought back to their village, and the police are looking into the matter, the ASP said.