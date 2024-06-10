Noida: Mother of two ends life after husband disallows Instagram

A team from the local police station reached the spot after being alerted about the incident and inspected the site, the spokesperson said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 10th June 2024 11:02 pm IST
Representative Image

Noida: A woman — mother of two children — allegedly committed suicide here on Monday after her husband asked her not to use Instagram, police said.

The family lives in Sadarpur colony under Sector 39 police station limits of Noida, they said.

“On Monday, the woman had an argument with her husband over using Instagram. A little later after their argument, the woman committed suicide by hanging herself from a fan in a room of the house,” a police spokesperson said.

The couple had been married for nine years now with two children, according to an official.

The body was sent for post-mortem and further legal proceedings were being carried out, police said.

