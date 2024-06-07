Hyderabad: Woman, parents held for hammering mother-in-law to death

Officials seized the hammer and blood-stained clothes from the accused and sent them for forensic examination

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th June 2024 10:29 pm IST
Hyderabad: A woman and her parents were arrested on Thursday, June 6, for allegedly killing her 45-year-old mother-in-law. The incident took place in Almasguda, Balapur mandal, Rangareddy district. Officials seized the hammer and blood-stained clothes from the accused and sent them for forensic examination. 

The accused have been identified as Korra Swathi, 22, and her parents, Jatavath Prabhu, 46, and Jatavath Shanthi, 39. 

According to the reports, Swathi and Jayaram got married in April 2022 and now have an eight-month-old daughter. However, Swathi later reported harassment by the mother-in-law, Lalitha, which led to the panchayat being convened. Despite efforts to resolve the dispute, harassment claims persisted, and it was rumored that Jayaram was considering divorcing Swathi.

To discuss the matter, Swathi’s parents visited the residence, but a quarrel ensued and quickly turned physical. During the altercation, they began assaulting the victim. Subsequently, they pinned her down and fatally attacked her with a hammer.

The accused were produced before the court and sent on 14-day judicial remand.

