UP: Woman ends life on video, accuses husband, in-laws of harassment

A 23-year-old woman who married four months ago died by suicide, recording the act on her phone. In the video, the woman from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, accused her husband, father-in-law, and sister-in-law of pushing her to the brink.

Amreen Jahan had a love marriage about four months ago. Her husband works as a welder in Bengaluru, while Amreen was living with his family in Moradabad.

In the video she recorded before her death, the young woman said she was deeply upset. She alleged that her in-laws had been harassing her after she suffered a miscarriage. “Sometimes they tell me something about my food habits, sometimes they disconnect the power supply to my room. My sister-in-law, Khatija, my father-in-law Shahid are responsible for my death. My husband is also partly responsible. He doesn’t understand me. He thinks everything is my fault. His father and sister keep whispering into his ears. I can’t tolerate anymore,” she said.

Amreen accused her husband and in-laws of asking her to die. “My husband asks me, ‘Why don’t you die?’ My sister-in-law and father-in-law say the same thing.”

She also said her in-laws told her they made a “mistake” by paying for her treatment when she was unwell. “They asked me to return the money they spent. How will I do that? If my husband had so much money, would he ask you for a loan? My husband is in Bengaluru. My father-in-law and sister-in-law live here.”

“I don’t know what will happen when I die, but I will be better off than I am now,” she said before taking her life on camera.

The victim’s father, Salim, has filed a police complaint. He alleged that Amreen called him the day before, crying and saying she was being assaulted, pleading with him to save her.

Police have reportedly confirmed they are taking action based on Salim’s complaint.