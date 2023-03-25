UP: Woman killed by husband after refusing to attend father-in-law’s funeral

A 30-year-old man was arrested for murdering his wife after she refused to attend her father-in-law’s funeral in Nandgram area, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

The accused – Bijendra – strangulated his wife Sandhya on Wednesday and then returned home to Meerut. Sandhya’s body was found by her grandmother in her room.

According to the police, Bijendra and Sandhya had an argument. “There were regular arguments between the couple, Bijendra suspected Sandhya of having an illicit relationship,” the Ghaziabad police said.

On March 20, she received the news of her uncle’s passing away and left for her hometown.

“The following day, Bijendra’s father passed away. He asked her to come back. However, she refused which angered Bijendra. He went to her house and killed her,” the police said.

Not to get caught, Bijendra made the murder look like a suicide by wrapping a dupatta around Sandhya’s neck.

A case was registered by Sandhya’s father. Bijendra was finally caught by the police on the basis of CCTV footage available in the area.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered.