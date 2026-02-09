UP: Youth attack man for objecting to rash driving in Meerut

Meerut: A case has been booked against a group of youth for allegedly assaulting a Muslim man who opposed their rash driving in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district.

The incident took place on Sunday, February 8, on PL Sharma Road. CCTV footage from the incident shows a black Scorpio stopping outside a shop.

The victim, Faheem, who was standing just beside, gets hit as one of the passengers bangs open the door. When the young man objected to this unruly behaviour, other passengers alighted and started assaulting him.

The attack lasted about 20 seconds, during which a group of men surrounded the victim, slapping, kicking, and assaulting him. They continued to aggressively kick him after he fell, with one mob member even pulling his hair and skull cap.

A case has been booked against a group of youth for allegedly assaulting a man named Faheem, who opposed their rash driving in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district.



The incident took place on Sunday, February 8, on PL Sharma Road. CCTV footage from the incident shows a black Scorpio… pic.twitter.com/tKj1U6Wx8s — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) February 9, 2026

The video became instantly viral on social media platforms, prompting the Meerut police to register a complaint.

“The incident took place under the Lalkurti police station jurisdiction. An FIR (first information report) has been filed, and identification is underway. They will be arrested soon,” Contonment Circle Officer Naveena Shukla said.

The CCTV footage is being investigated to identify the attackers, the CO added.