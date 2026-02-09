UP: Youth attack man for objecting to rash driving in Meerut

They continued to aggressively kick him after he fell, with one mob member even pulling his hair and skull cap.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 9th February 2026 8:58 pm IST
Muslim man attacked MEerut for objecting to rash driving
CCTV footage of the incident

Meerut: A case has been booked against a group of youth for allegedly assaulting a Muslim man who opposed their rash driving in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district.

The incident took place on Sunday, February 8, on PL Sharma Road. CCTV footage from the incident shows a black Scorpio stopping outside a shop.

The victim, Faheem, who was standing just beside, gets hit as one of the passengers bangs open the door. When the young man objected to this unruly behaviour, other passengers alighted and started assaulting him.

Add as a preferred source on Google

The attack lasted about 20 seconds, during which a group of men surrounded the victim, slapping, kicking, and assaulting him. They continued to aggressively kick him after he fell, with one mob member even pulling his hair and skull cap.

The video became instantly viral on social media platforms, prompting the Meerut police to register a complaint.

“The incident took place under the Lalkurti police station jurisdiction. An FIR (first information report) has been filed, and identification is underway. They will be arrested soon,” Contonment Circle Officer Naveena Shukla said.

MS Admissions 2026-27

The CCTV footage is being investigated to identify the attackers, the CO added.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 9th February 2026 8:58 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hate Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button