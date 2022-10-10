UP youth ends life over failed love affair

Inspector (Colonelganj) Ram Mohan Rai said that police have recovered a suicide note from the spot. "Initial investigations revealed a failed love affair drove the youth to end his life".

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 10th October 2022 11:07 am IST
Representational Image

Fatehpur: A youth shot himself dead over a failed love affair in this Uttar Pradesh district on Monday, police said.

The 23-year-old man left behind a suicide note that indicated towards a failed love affair.

The police have informed the family members and the weapon used in the incident has also been recovered.

The body is being sent for post-mortem.

