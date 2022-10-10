Yogi announces three-day state mourning on Mulayam’s death

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 10th October 2022 10:48 am IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the demise of former CM Mulayam Singh Yadav, and declared three-day mourning in the state as a mark of respect.

The last rites of the departed leader will be held with full state honours.

Yogi Adityanath also spoke to Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and SP MP Prof Ram Gopal Yadav on phone.

He said in a statement that the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav marks the end of an era of leaders who believed in struggle and socialist ideology.

UP Speaker Satish Mahana has also expressed grief at the death of the veteran leader.

