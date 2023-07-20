Upasana Konidela’s net worth, business ventures in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Upasana Kamineni Konidela, the talented wife of Tollywood Mega Power Star Ram Charan, has won the hearts of many fans. But did you know she’s also a business force to be reckoned with? Upasana comes from a prominent business family and has held key positions in several organisations. It is her birthday today and on her special day, let’s have look at her net worth and business ventures.

Upasana Konidela Net Worth 2023

Upsi’s net worth is an astounding Rs 1130 crore, according to News 18 report. Her grandfather, Pratap C. Reddy, is one of India’s top 100 billionaires, with property worth Rs 21,000 crore.

Her Extraordinary Business Ventures

Upasana is a member of a prominent business family and holds key positions in several companies. She is currently the Vice President of Apollo Hospitals. Pratap C. Reddy, her maternal grandfather, is the visionary chairman of Apollo Hospitals, and her mother, Shobhana, is the executive vice chairperson.

In addition to her duties at Apollo Hospitals, Upasana is the Editor-in-Chief of B Positive magazine. This position allows her to connect with readers and highlight inspiring stories. Upasana is also the Managing Director of TPA, a family health insurance company, making her a driving force in the insurance industry.

She also serves on the board of directors of her father’s company, KEI Group.

Upasana Kamineni Konidela’s journey from joining the family business to becoming a formidable corporate force is truly inspirational. She continues to inspire many with her impressive net worth and multifaceted roles.

Ram and Upasana, who got hitched in 2012, were blessed with their first child, a daughter (Klin Kaara Konidela) on June 20, 2023.