Hyderabad: The mega family is in for double joy. Ram Charan and Upasana, who married in 2012, welcomed their first child, a daughter named Klin Kaara Konidela, on June 20, 2023. Now, the couple is reportedly expecting twins, bringing even more happiness to their lives.

According to the latest reports, Upasana is all set to welcome twins on January 31, 2026. This news has made mega fans excited and happy. The couple is already enjoying parenthood, and now, with twins on the way, their joy is set to double. The family is celebrating this special phase with great enthusiasm.

Ram Charan, who is currently busy shooting for his film Peddi, is said to be taking time off to be with Upasana during her pregnancy. Although the film’s release has been delayed, the news of the twins has brought immense happiness to the mega family. Fans are thrilled and eagerly awaiting the arrival of the new babies.

Mega fans are actively discussing the upcoming arrival of the twins. While there has been no official confirmation yet, many fans are hoping for twin boys. The family’s happiness is being shared widely on social media, with fans congratulating the couple and sending their best wishes.