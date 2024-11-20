Upasana’s powerful reply to hate on Ram Charan’s Dargah visit

Hyderabad: Ram Charan, one of India’s most loved actors, is known for his acting skills. While busy preparing for his upcoming movie Game Changer, directed by S. Shankar, the actor recently took a break to visit Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, on a spiritual journey.

The visit wasn’t just about devotion; it was also to keep a promise made to music legend A.R. Rahman. As part of his Ayyappa Deeksha, Ram Charan wore traditional black clothes and walked barefoot. He started at the Sri Vijaya Durga Devi Temple, where he prayed and placed the Game Changer script at the goddess’s feet to seek blessings for the film.

Later, he visited the Ameen Peer Dargah, bowing his head respectfully and participating in rituals. His visit symbolized harmony and respect for all faiths. While many praised this gesture, some questioned whether it was appropriate during his Ayyappa Deeksha.

Addressing the criticism, his wife, Upasana Konidela, shared a message on social media: “Faith unites, never divides As Indians, we honor all paths to the divine our strength lies in unity. #OneNationOneSpirit #jaihind @AlwaysRamCharan respecting other religions while following his own ”

Faith unites, never divides

As Indians, we honor all paths to the divine 🙏 our strength lies in unity. 🇮🇳 #OneNationOneSpirit #jaihind @AlwaysRamCharan respecting other religions while following his own 🫡 pic.twitter.com/BdW58IEEF9 — Upasana Konidela (@upasanakonidela) November 19, 2024

She reminded everyone of the Indian tradition of respecting all religions and pointed out that Ayyappa devotees also visit the mosque of Vavar Swamy during their pilgrimage.

On the work front, Ram Charan recently completed Game Changer, set to release in January 2025, and is working on his next film with director Buchi Babu Sana and Janhvi Kapoor. His ability to balance his spiritual and professional life inspires fans everywhere.