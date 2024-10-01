Upcoming BIG Bollywood film: Shraddha Kapoor OUT, Triptii Dimri in

Mumbai: After the massive success of Stree 2, Shraddha Kapoor has taken the box office by storm, with the film becoming the only Hindi movie to cross the 600-crore mark this year. Fans are thrilled by her outstanding performance, and the horror-comedy’s success has taken her status as one of Bollywood’s top actresses. However, what might surprise many is that Shraddha was almost cast in another big film this year alongside Rajkummar Rao.

Shraddha Kapoor Almost Cast in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

Yes, you heard it right. Shraddha Kapoor was initially one of the top choices for the lead role in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, known for his hit Dream Girl. The role eventually went to Triptii Dimri, but Shraddha was considered during the early casting discussions.

In an interview with Mid-day, director Raaj Shaandilyaa explained the casting process, saying, “We thought about casting Nushrratt Bharuccha, Janhvi Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar, but Rajkummar Rao had already worked with them. We also considered Shraddha, but since she was already working with Rajkummar in Stree 2, we decided to try someone new. That’s when we chose Triptii.”

Why Triptii Dimri Got the Role

Since Shraddha was busy promoting and working on Stree 2, the team decided to go with Triptii Dimri, a rising star known for her impressive acting. Director Raaj Shaandilyaa had seen Triptii’s previous performances and believed she was a perfect fit for the role. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see how Triptii and Rajkummar Rao’s chemistry will unfold in this romantic comedy.

Another exciting element of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is the return of Mallika Sherawat to the big screen. Her role in the film is highly anticipated, and fans are curious to see her in a fresh new avatar.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is set to hit theaters on October 11, 2024.