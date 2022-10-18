Upcoming Galaxy M54 may feature Snapdragon 888 processor

Talking about the camera, it could feature a 32MP selfie camera, a 64MP primary rear camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 5MP macro camera.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 18th October 2022 10:06 am IST
Upcoming Galaxy M54 may feature Snapdragon 888 processor

Seoul: South Korean tech giant Samsung may launch a new smartphone, Galaxy M54, this year that could feature Snapdragon 888 processor along with a high-refresh-rate screen, and a big battery.

The smartphone will feature a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, citing a YouTube channel, SamMobile reported.

The upcoming smartphone will reportedly come equipped with the Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB internal storage.

MS Education Academy

Talking about the camera, it could feature a 32MP selfie camera, a 64MP primary rear camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 5MP macro camera.

Users may expect 4K video recording through the front and rear cameras, the report said.

Also Read
Netflix rolls out ‘Profile Transfer’ to prevent password-sharing

The smartphone is expected to come powered by a 6,000mAh battery that will be charged with a 25W fast charger.

Moreover, it is expected to have a fingerprint reader, GPS, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB Type-C port as well.

Samsung previously launched mid-range smartphones like Galaxy M52 and Galaxy M53, and it looks like Samsung is thinking of making the Galaxy M54 even better, as per the report.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button