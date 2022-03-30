Update now: Google Chrome emergency security update

Google has released an emergency security update for Chrome that fixes a vulnerability actively being exploited in the wild.

The update includes just one security fix.

[$TBD][1309225] High CVE-2022-1096: Type Confusion in V8. Reported by anonymous on 2022-03-23

Google hasn’t offered details on the vulnerability other than that it affects the JavaScript engine. It will likely disclose more information once a majority of its users have updated. The company did say that “Google is aware that an exploit for CVE-2022-1096 exists in the wild.”

This vulnerability also affects Microsoft Edge.

All Chrome users with version 99.0.4844.84 for Windows, Mac and Linux. You can check your version by selecting About Google Chrome from the Chrome menu.