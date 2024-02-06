UPI services affected as many banks face technical issues

Hyderabad: The UPI (Unified Payments Interface) services faced disruptions on Tuesday evening as several banks encountered internal technical issues, as confirmed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

Expressing regret for the inconvenience caused to users, the NPCI assured the public that its systems were functioning properly and that it was collaborating with affected banks to swiftly resolve the technical glitches. The disruption was reported to have occurred between 6 pm and 9 pm.

Regret inconvenience on UPI connectivity as few of the banks are having some internal technical issues. NPCI systems are working fine and we are working with these banks to ensure quick resolution. — NPCI (@NPCI_NPCI) February 6, 2024

Reports from various media outlets indicated that users of banks such as the State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, and several others encountered server problems during this period.

Social media platforms were flooded with complaints from users who experienced difficulties while attempting to conduct UPI transactions through popular apps like Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, and BHIM.

Hi Raja, we experienced some difficulties on UPI which seems to be part of a larger ecosystem. We are back in operations now and regret any inconvenience faced. -Team MobileBanking



Please note that HDFC Bank will only respond using either @HDFCBank_Cares or @HDFC_Bank handle. — HDFC Bank Cares (@HDFCBank_Cares) February 6, 2024

The incident comes at a time when UPI transactions have been witnessing significant growth.

In January 2024 alone, UPI recorded over 12.2 billion transactions, highlighting its widespread adoption among users, with over 380 million individuals utilizing UPI as a preferred payment method across India.