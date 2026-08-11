Uppal elevated corridor to be completed by Dussehra: Minister

Hyderabad: Telangana Roads, Buildings and Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said on Tuesday, August 11, that the Uppal elevated corridor work will be completed by Dussehra (October 31) this year.

He was conducting a meeting to review the progress of the corridor at the Secretariat. He said that the people who travel on that route have been “facing hell” for years, and therefore, delay or negligence in the work will not be tolerated.

He ordered officials to increase manpower and complete the work in three shifts from 11 PM to 6 AM. The 6.25 km black-topped (BT) road work under the corridor should be completed by the end of this month, he said.

The minister said that he would personally review the progress of the fieldwork once every ten days. Officials explained that 60 per cent of the work has been completed and the rest of the work is being completed at a fast pace.