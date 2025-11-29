Uppal stuck in limbo? Telangana’s second longest flyover lags far behind schedule

By Suman Rodrigues

Hyderabad: The traffic on the busy Uppal junction is moving faster than the construction of the Uppal-Narapally flyover, which was meant to decongest this bottleneck.

Under construction for the last 7 years, the flyover on the National Highway-163 was proposed to unclog traffic that meets at the junction, from Warangal, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri and east Hyderabad. Upon completion, the 6.2 km long six-lane elevated corridor will become the second longest flyover in the state, after the PV Narasimha Rao (PVNR) Expressway, which spans over 11.5 km.

The foundation for the elevated corridor was laid by Union Minister Nithin Gadkari in 2018 and faced delays midway owing to financial constraints, land acquisition, and administrative hurdles.

In addition, the initially planned corridor from Uppal to Central Power Research Institute Narapally was later extended across the junction to land towards Ramanthapur by the state government. A fresh redesign of the flyover was reportedly made in August 2025, after the metro viaduct of the Blue Line (Nagole-Raidurg) could not fit the existing Reinforced Cement Concrete (RCC) pier structure.

However, earlier this year, Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy announced that the corridor will be opened by Dasara 2026. Speaking to the media, the minister directed concerned officials to expedite the process and existing contractor replaced.

After being stalled for years, the construction of the flyover started only two months ago.

Meanwhile, locals and businesses are left with no hope. While some said they have adjusted to this situation here, others do not believe that the project will be over within a year.

When Siasat.com approached puncture shop owners, workers and garages, many claimed that vehicles sustain tyre punctures, dust in AC vents and in rare cases, cause dents.

“I am uncertain whether this puncture was caused due to the bad situation of the road, but I would certainly say that the government is neglecting this very badly. I have been seeing this for so many years, no progress,” said Ravi, a resident of Peerzadiguda.

“Gravel-laden trucks or other large vehicles often pass through the stretch and cause too much dust and gridlock. Once a big truck caused a dent in my vehicle,” said a mini-truck operator who does not believe in the government’s claims.

“It won’t be completed in one year. Now, we are laying the foundation for the pillars, after that, girders and the deck will be laid, post which it will be completed,” said another local.

A few students belonging to the Zilla Parishad school in Uppal said that during morning hours, the dust is unbearable. Another revealed he saw an accident happen a few months ago. “They come at rocket speed,” said the student speaking about the pace of the vehicles.

As the corridor prepares to enter its eighth year under construction, residents say they are hopeful but wary. For now, the Uppal–Narapally flyover stands as a towering reminder of Hyderabad’s infrastructure delays and a daily challenge for thousands of commuters.