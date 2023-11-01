Uppal MLA quits BRS, joins BJP ahead of Telangana polls 

Hyderabad: Uppal’s sitting MLA, Beti Subhash Reddy defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi on November 1.

Subhash Reddy’s switch to the BJP comes after the party denied him an MLA ticket. Subhash Reddy met BJP’s national president JP Nadda, said Union Minister Kishan Reddy, who, along with senior party leaders Etela Rajender and DK Aruna, received Subhash Reddy into the BJP fold.

He said that Congress leaders Dinesh Reddy and Atul Reddy had joined the party, too.

In 2014, NVSS Prabhakar, a member of the BJP, had won the Telangana Assembly election for the same constituency.