UPSC Civil Services Main 2023 interviews set to begin

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Main 2023 interviews are set to begin next month.

According to the schedule released by the commission, the interviews will conclude in February and are planned for both forenoon and afternoon sessions.

Schedule for UPSC Civil Services Main 2023 interviews

Recently, UPSC released the schedule for the Civil Services Main 2023 interviews for 1026 candidates.

As per the schedule, interviews will take place from January 2 to 19 and then from January 29 to February 16, excluding Saturdays and Sundays.

Forenoon interviews will commence at 9 am, while afternoon sessions will start at 1 pm.

The list of the 1026 shortlisted candidates is available for download on the official UPSC website (click here) along with the e-summon letters required for the interviews.

Also Read Is UPSC CSE interview proving to be hurdle for Muslim candidates?

Stages in UPSC CSE

The UPSC Civil Services Exam consists of three stages – prelims, main, and interview.

Conducted annually, it aims to select officers for prestigious positions in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), the Indian Police Service (IPS), and other esteemed government roles.

The competition for these positions is intense as lakhs of aspirants vie for a limited number of vacancies.