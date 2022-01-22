UPSC Civil Services: OU to provide free coaching to varsity students

Hyderabad: Osmania University has decided to provide free coaching to the varsity students who wish to appear in UPSC civil services examinations. Currently, the university is working on the plan.

The free coaching will also be provided to students who are willing to appear in Staff Selection Commission, Railway Recruitment Board, and bank examinations.

The varsity has created a Civil Services Academy for providing the coaching. Prof C Ganesh of Department of Sociology, University College of Arts and Social Sciences, has been appointed as its director.

The students for the coaching will be selected based on the entrance test. The test will be conducted by the university.

UPSC civil services examinations

In 2022, the preliminary exam of the UPSC civil services examinations will be conducted on June 5. The notification is scheduled to be released on February 2.

Every year, UPSC conducts civil services exams in three stages prelims, main, and interview to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and the Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

Lakhs of aspirants take the examination every year to be part of the country’s coveted civil services.

Although, the preliminary examination is qualifying in nature, only a few thousand students clear it out of lakhs of candidates who appear in the exam.

Those who qualify in the preliminary examination become eligible for the main examination.