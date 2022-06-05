UPSC CSE prelims 2022: Exam concluded, unofficial key released

New Delhi: Aspirants who wrote UPSC CSE prelims 2022 exam on Sunday, June 5 are eagerly waiting for the key and the expected cut off marks for OC and other categories to know whether they will be able to qualify for the mains or not.

Although, the official key and cut off will be released only after the final declaration of the result, however, many institutes and educational YouTubers solve the question paper and share the keys.

List of UPSC CSE prelims 2022 key

Although, there will be difference in keys shared by various educational institutes and YouTubers, it will give clear idea whether someone can expect their entry into UPSC mains or not.

Here all the unofficial keys of UPSC CSE prelims exam will be shared as and when it will be released.

UPSC prelims 2022 question paper analysis

The UPSC prelims 2022 began at 9:30 a.m. on June 5. Lakhs of candidates appeared in the paper I of the examination.

While the candidates who are repeaters were happy with question paper, the first timers expressed their non-satisfaction with the questions that were asked in the exam.

Most of the candidates found that the UPSC prelims question paper was difficult when compared to last year’s paper.

Meanwhile, the faculties of the educational institutions are happy with the question paper as they consider that it was a balance of both static syllabus and current affairs.

They believe that the cut off civil services prelims exam 2022 is not going to be much different from the last year.

In UPSC CSE 2021, the cut off of prelims was 87.54 marks for candidates belonging to OC category.