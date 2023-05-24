UPSC CSE results: IAS Officer Shah Faesal ‘excited’ by J&K students’ top ranks

IAS Officer Shah Faesal, who was reinstated in the service last year, expressed his happiness at the increasing number of J&K students securing top ranks in the Civil Services Exam (CSE) conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

In a congratulatory tweet to all the successful candidates of the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022, Faesal stated, “I’m particularly excited to see many candidates from J&K getting top ranks, including Waseem (Rank 7), Prasanjeed (Rank 11), and Naveed Ahsan Bhat (Rank 84).”

Congratulations to all those who qualified UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022.

This year, a total of sixteen candidates from J&K have made it to the final list of the UPSC Civil Services exams.

Among the selected candidates from J&K this year, Waseem Ahmad Bhat from Dooru area in Anantnag district secured the 7th rank. Bhat has excelled himself this year as he stood at 225th rank in 2021.

Parsenjeet Kour from Poonch district secured the 11th rank, while other successful candidates from J&K, including Nittin Singh (Rank 32), Naveed Ahsan Bhat (Rank 84), Ambika Raina (Rank 164), Navneet Singh (Rank 191), and many more, have also made it to the final selection list.

In the UPSC 2022 results, a total of 29 candidates from the Muslim community secured positions in the final selection list.

Selection phases in UPSC CSE 2022

The journey to becoming a successful UPSC CSE candidate begins with the preliminary examination, which was held on June 5, 2022. The preliminary exam acts as a screening test for candidates to progress to the subsequent stages of the selection process. The results of the preliminary examination were announced on June 22, allowing qualified candidates to move forward.

The main examination, conducted from September 16 to 25, represents the second stage of the UPSC CSE. This stage involves a comprehensive written examination that assesses candidates’ knowledge and understanding of various subjects.

After the evaluation of the main examination papers, the results were declared on December 6. Candidates who successfully cleared the main examination became eligible for the final stage – the interview round.

Following the conclusion of the interview process on May 18, the Union Public Service Commission finally released the final results of the Civil Services Examination 2022 yesterday.

This year, a total of 933 candidates have made it to the final list of successful candidates.

Bureaucratic, political career of IAS Officer Shah Faesal

IAS Officer Shah Faesal is currently serving as Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Culture. He made history by topping the Civil Services Exam in 2009 as the first Kashmiri to achieve this feat.

Despite resigning from his post on January 9, 2019, Faesal’s resignation was not accepted by the central government. In February 2019, he embarked on his political journey and formed the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM). However, he later quit politics.

Last year, he withdrew his resignation letter and rejoined the civil services.