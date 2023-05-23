UPSC CSE result 2022: Here’s list of Muslim candidates who cracked the exam

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today declared the results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2022. In the list of top 10 UPSC toppers, one Muslim candidate has secured a place.

Out of the total 933 candidates who have made it to the final list, a significant number of 30 candidates belong to the Muslim community.

The top three ranks in the UPSC CSE 2022 have been secured by talented women. Ishita Kishore has emerged as the topper, followed by Garima Lohia in the second position and Uma Harithi N in the third position.

Following is the list of UPSC CSE 2022 Muslim toppers:

Waseem Ahmad Bhat (All India Rank-7) Muskan Dagar (AIR-72) Naveed Ahsan Bhat (AIR-84) Asad Zuber (AIR-86) Aamir Khan (AIR-154) Ruhani (AIR-159) Ayasha Fatima (AIR-184) Shaik Habeebulla (AIR-189) Zufishan Haque (AIR-193) Manan Bhat (AIR-231) Aakip Khan (AIR-268) Moin Ahamd (AIR-296) Mohammad Idul Ahmed (AIR-298) Arshad Muhammed (AIR-350) Rashida Khatoon (AIR-354) Aiman Rizwan (AIR-398) Mohamed Riswin (AIR-441) Mohd Irfan (AIR-476) Sayed Mohammed Husain (AIR-570) Qazi Ayesha Ibrahim (AIR-586) Muhammed Afzel (AIR-599) S Mohammed Yakub (AIR-612) Mohd Shada (AIR-642) Taskeen Khan (AIR-736) Mohammed Siddiq Shariff (AIR-745) Akhila B S (AIR-760) Md Burhan Zaman (AIR-768) Fathima Haris (AIR-774) Iram Choudhary (AIR-852) Sherin Shahana T K (AIR-913)

The journey to becoming a successful UPSC CSE candidate begins with the preliminary examination. Held on June 5, 2022, the preliminary exam acts as a screening test, enabling candidates to proceed to the subsequent stages of the selection process. The results of the preliminary examination were announced on June 22, paving the way for qualified candidates to move forward.

The main examination, conducted from September 16 to 25, represents the second stage of the UPSC CSE. This stage comprises a comprehensive written examination that tests candidates’ knowledge and understanding of various subjects.

Following the evaluation of the main examination papers, the results were declared on December 6. Candidates who successfully cleared the main examination became eligible for the final stage – the interview round.

After the interview process, which concluded on May 18, the Union Public Service Commission has finally released the highly awaited final results of the Civil Services Examination 2022 today.

This year, a total of 933 candidates have made it to the final list. As usual, most of the UPSC toppers are likely to opt for IAS. The list can be viewed on the official website of UPSC (click here).